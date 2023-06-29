Imperial Brands’ (IMB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,680 ($21.36) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.79) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.97) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,225.83 ($28.30).

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,750.50 ($22.26) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,692.50 ($21.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,185 ($27.78). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,818.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,935.81. The firm has a market cap of £15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 994.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.59 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 8,068.18%.

In other news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($22.90), for a total transaction of £723,425.68 ($919,803.79). Insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

