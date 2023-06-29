Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$19.25 to C$17.25. The company traded as low as C$12.08 and last traded at C$12.14, with a volume of 74633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.50.

INE has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.75.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.83.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of C$218.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.2500495 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

