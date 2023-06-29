Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Gap Down to $74.65

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.65, but opened at $72.74. Innovative Industrial Properties shares last traded at $73.85, with a volume of 43,461 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average of $82.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,914,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163,999 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 117,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

