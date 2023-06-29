InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Update

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InPost from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get InPost alerts:

InPost Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:INPOY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,883. InPost has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

InPost Company Profile

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.