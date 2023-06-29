Insider Buying: DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Purchases £69,420 in Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Free Report) insider Eric Olsen acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £69,420 ($88,264.46).

DS Smith Stock Performance

DS Smith stock opened at GBX 268.20 ($3.41) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 766.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 323.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DS Smith Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 238.10 ($3.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 369.10 ($4.69).

DS Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. DS Smith’s payout ratio is currently 5,142.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About DS Smith

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMDS shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.36) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.09) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.28) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 411 ($5.23) to GBX 372 ($4.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DS Smith has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 420.40 ($5.35).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

