Insider Buying: Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Buys 703 Shares of Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) Director Richard Ball bought 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $15,163.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 26th, Richard Ball acquired 10 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219.60.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Richard Ball purchased 114 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $2,451.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Richard Ball bought 133 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,629.41.

LARK stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69.

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

