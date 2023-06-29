Insider Buying: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Acquires 55,900 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation bought 55,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,065.00.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Morguard Corporation acquired 27,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$146,340.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Morguard Corporation bought 36,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,400.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Morguard Corporation bought 37,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$206,460.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Morguard Corporation acquired 29,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,280.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 0.9 %

MRT.UN stock traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$5.40. 41,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.38. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$4.95 and a 12-month high of C$5.63. The stock has a market cap of C$346.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.86, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

