Insider Buying: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Acquires 55,900 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation bought 55,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,065.00.
Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 2nd, Morguard Corporation acquired 27,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$146,340.00.
- On Thursday, May 25th, Morguard Corporation bought 36,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,400.00.
- On Monday, April 17th, Morguard Corporation bought 37,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$206,460.00.
- On Friday, April 14th, Morguard Corporation acquired 29,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,280.00.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 0.9 %
MRT.UN stock traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$5.40. 41,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.38. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$4.95 and a 12-month high of C$5.63. The stock has a market cap of C$346.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.86, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard Real Estate Inv.
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.