Insider Buying: Region Group (ASX:RGN) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Free Report) insider Beth Laughton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.24 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of A$11,200.00 ($7,466.67).
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Region Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -375.00%.
