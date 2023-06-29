Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) COO Sells 1,696 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $14,348.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,019.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,102,500.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 276 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $2,318.40.

Shares of NYSE:MCW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,257. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 39.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

