Insider Selling: Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Sells A$5,695,598.70 in Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Free Report) insider Geoffrey Stewart sold 383,542 shares of Supply Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.85 ($9.90), for a total transaction of A$5,695,598.70 ($3,797,065.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

