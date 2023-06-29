Insider Selling: Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Sells $31,500.00 in Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,017,666.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $30,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lior Golan sold 1,200 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $3,612.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lior Golan sold 2,925 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $8,775.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00.

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $962.38 million, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.48. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TBLA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

