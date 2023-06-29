Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells 8,526 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,321,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,077,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,097. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.89 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $418.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

