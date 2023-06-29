Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells 8,526 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,321,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %
Walmart stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,077,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,097. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.89 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $418.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
