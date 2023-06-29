Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.29.

IBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IBP stock opened at $134.09 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $74.69 and a fifty-two week high of $136.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.57.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $969,682.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $969,682.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Free Report

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

