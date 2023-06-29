International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.
International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
