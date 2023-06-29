International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.50

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Free Report) (NYSE:THM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 25869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.71.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.