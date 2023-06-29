Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,265 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $378,358,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $371,297,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $252,309,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,727,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2,077.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 217,577 shares during the period.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $66.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

