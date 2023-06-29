Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.1% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Booking by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Booking by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $2,666.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,642.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2,473.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.