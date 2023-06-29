Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.86. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

