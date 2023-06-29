Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 25 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.1% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,666.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,642.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2,473.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

