Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 2.9% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

