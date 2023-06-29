Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Chicago Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 3.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $60,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 166.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $459.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.22.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile



Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

