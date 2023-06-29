Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $457.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,018. The firm has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

