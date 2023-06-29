Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $135.17

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $135.17 and last traded at $135.17, with a volume of 8059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.63.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $620.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.66.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,999,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 369.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.