Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 3.3% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.89.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
