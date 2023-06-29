Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 3.3% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.