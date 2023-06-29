Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $56,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

