Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Position Lessened by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 3.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 309,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 234,261 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 121,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

