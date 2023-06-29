Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 484,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 221,600 shares.The stock last traded at $24.92 and had previously closed at $24.91.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 756,583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 283,251 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 947,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 895,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after buying an additional 45,629 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.