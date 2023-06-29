Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 484,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 221,600 shares.The stock last traded at $24.92 and had previously closed at $24.91.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
