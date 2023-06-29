Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Investar has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Investar has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Investar to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $118.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. Investar has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.34 million. Investar had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Investar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Investar by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Investar from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Investar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

