Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.99. 55,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

