Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,131 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,838,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after buying an additional 2,903,008 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,193,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,902 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,923,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,812 shares during the period. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.67. 60,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,951. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 222.58% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

