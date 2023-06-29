Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.6% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Chubb Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,257. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

