IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Trading Up 0.2%

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 4,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 5,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOF. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 123.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 65,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

About IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

