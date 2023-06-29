iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.