iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IGSB traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 672,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $51.27.
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
