iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 266.5% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 83,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 60,946 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 25,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 649.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 145,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $103.61 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $120.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.28.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

