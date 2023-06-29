iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,727 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USHY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 433.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 72,974 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USHY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.21. 3,737,330 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

