iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $256.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.25 and its 200-day moving average is $250.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.