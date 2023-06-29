iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGEFree Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the May 31st total of 999,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

