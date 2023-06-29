iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the May 31st total of 999,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
