iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Position Boosted by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,096,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS ESML traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 61,445 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

