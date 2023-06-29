iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.6% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.16. 1,530,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,192. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

