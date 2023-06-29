iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Decreased by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

