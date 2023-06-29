iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 5.0% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,554 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

