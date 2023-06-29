iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Lowered by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,634,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254,425 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.39% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $224,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

