iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,817 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $14,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,533,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,889,000 after purchasing an additional 491,933 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 134,675 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,733,000 after acquiring an additional 102,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,238,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI stock opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $84.75.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

