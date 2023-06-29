iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 819,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $88,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 623,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

