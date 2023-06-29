iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,805 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.10 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.76.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

