iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $717,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $239.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $243.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.