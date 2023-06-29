iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $717,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $239.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $243.72.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 1000 ETF
- Schnitzer Steel: Set Up For Long-Term Strength
- Apple’s Bull Run And Why It’s Different
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.