iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,356,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,098 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $206,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $155.85. 490,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,622. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

