iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $185.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.44 and a 200-day moving average of $180.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

