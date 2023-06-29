iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2,236.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,843,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679,199 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 5.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $39,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 409.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,008.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 35,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 32,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $251.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,783. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $254.38. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.